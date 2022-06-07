Fact check: UP board will NOT declare Class 10,12 results on June 9

Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla has clarified that these messages were fake and the board is yet to take a decision on result date and time of the results.

Once confirmed, the date and time of UP Class 10 and Class 12 would be updated on the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

This year, UP government has decided to give bonus marks for the students, who appeared for the exams.

The decision was taken after a few questions were asked outside the curriculum in around 12 subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10.

This year, 47,75,749 students have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh.