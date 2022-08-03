Fact Check: TRAI is not offering monthly salary for installation of mobile towers

New Delhi, Aug 03: A letter has gone viral with the claim that a company in the name of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is providing a monthly salary, rent and advance payment for installing mobile towers.

It also says that the installation of the mobile towers would be in lieu of refundable advance payment Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The letter further goes on to note that the applicant should follow the company rules and submit all compulsory documents to the NOC department within 48 hours. Then you have to receive your advance payment by NOC department, the letter attributed to the TRAI also states.

The government has clarified that the letter has no basis. The PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and said that this letter is fake.

TRAI on its website says, 'telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is neither directly nor indirectly involved in any manner, in levy of any tax /fees on leasing of premises for installation of mobile towers or for issuing any "No Objection Certificates" for the purpose.'

We can conclude the letter that is in circulation regarding the installation of mobile towers is fake. Do not forward or share such content until you are able to verify it. Let us fight fake news.