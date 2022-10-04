Fact Check: This viral video of robbers forcibly entering woman’s house is not from Tamil Nadu

The video begins with the woman offering a glass of water to a man standing outside her house. The man seems to be wearing a police uniform and a few moments later the woman opens the gate while attempting to take the glass from him. The man suddenly begins hitting the lady and drags her inside the house.

New Delhi, Oct 04: A footage of some men hitting a woman and forcibly trying to enter her house has gone viral on the social media. Many are claiming that this incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur and those sharing the clip are warning people not to open the gates for any stranger at any cost.

Two more men then climb the stairs and enter the house. Someone is heard screaming and dog begins to bark. The men then are seen running away and the woman shouts 'chor, chor' (thieves, thieves).

Tirupur woman was attacked and robbed of jewellery worth lakhs. The robbers had said that they wanted water, a user posted on Twitter.

OneIndia has learnt that this incident did not take place in Tamil Nadu, but was reported from Rajasthan's Jaipur. We found a report of a media report stating the incident was reported from Kardhani area of Jaipur.

The incident took place on September 13 at the Manglam City society in Kardhani. Brijesh Kanwar, the woman seen in the video told Dainik Bhaskar that the robbers had tried to scare her by using a pistol. They however got scared when the dog Mackie began barking and bit one of them. They eventually ran away without taking anything, she said.

Reacting to the tweet that claimed that the incident took place in Tirupur, the Tamil Nadu Police took to Twitter and said, 'dont spread fake news.'

Hence it is clear that while this incident had indeed occurred, the claim that it is from Tamil Nadu is false.