Fact Check: This video of fireworks during Diwali 2022 is not from Delhi

OneIndia has learnt that this video has been in circulation since January this year and hence is not from Diwali 2022. The video has been shared a number of times. On October 24 it was shared with a caption "Happy Diwali MiLords.'

The same account @WokePandemic on January 3 had shared the video with the claim that it is from Naples, Italy.

While we reverse-searched the video's keyframes we found a video on YouTube which was from Naples.

The video is titled WATCH: NAPLES, ITALY COMPLETELY DEFIES MAYOR'S FIREWORK BAN DUE TO COVID and was posted by Turning Point USA.

There are several others who have shared the video from the 2022 New Year celebrations.

Hence it is clear that the video in circulation is from Naples and not from Delhi's Diwali 2022 celebrations.