Fact Check: This video is not related to the communal clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Apr 19: A video has been doing the rounds on the social media in which it is claimed that a group of men raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It also says that the group of men asked for swift and strict action. A man can be heard asking for the cops to employ the rod against certain persons. The caption alongside the video asks for an equivalent of Bulldozer Baba, a nickname given to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. The claim is that this video was captured in Delhi after the Jahangirpuri violence that took place on Saturday.

However OneIndia has learnt that the video in circulation is not a recent one. It is from December 2019. The video was tweeted by BJP leader, Jawahar Yadav on December 26 2019. He said that this was from the pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally that was held in Haryana. Further we also learnt that the protest took place in Lakshmi Nagar main market in New Delhi.

It may be recalled that this area witnessed several protests in support and against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the later half of 2019. Hence it can be concluded that this video is not related to the recent communal clash that took place in Delhi, but was regarding the pro-CAA protests.