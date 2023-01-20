Fact Check: This video does not show the dead bodies of people from Nepal plane crash

On January 15, a Yeti Airlines plane with 72 onboard crashed into the Seti river gorge near Pokhara. All on board are feared to be dead and the bodies are yet to be recovered from the wreckage.

New Delhi, Jan 20: A disturbing video is doing the rounds on the social media which allegedly shows the dead bodies of people who died in the Nepal plane crash.

In recent times several videos and images have gone viral with the claim that these are from the recent Nepal plane crash. There were 72 on board the ill-fated aircraft that crashed earlier this month

Now a video has gone viral which shows a large number of people covered in white. The bodies are lined up in rows with their eyes closed.

"Nepal plane crash dead bodies of 72 people. No one can tell where they died except Allah," said on Twitter user, Sagor Hosen.

OneIndia has learnt that the video is not from Nepal. This is from Indonesia which shows a religious ritual where people pretend to be corpses. We also found a video from Dailymotion. The description says that the video is from Bali and shows a ritual known as Watangan Match or Corpse Match.

This ritual was filmed in October 2022 and none of them suggest that they are from Nepal. In the viral video Nepali music has been added to the background. However in the original clips one can hear chants. Videos of the same can be found here as well.

The Bali Tribune had reported that the Indonesian National Committee of Tabanan collaborated with the Mandala Suci Foundation to organised a Calonarang performance and during the same 108 watangan were presented.

Watangan are people who act as corpses and such people are bathed and made to look like real dead people. They are then presented before the masses. This ritual is related to spiritual cleansing.

Since the Nepal plane crash several such fake claims have gone viral. Recently a plane crash from Russia had gone viral with the claim that it is from Nepal.

Hence we can clearly conclude that the viral video with the claim that these are the dead bodies from the Nepal plane crash is false. The video is originally from Indonesia and the people are pretending to be dead as part of a ritual.