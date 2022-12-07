Fact Check: This news graphic claiming an AAP win in Gujarat is fake

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Gujarat Assembly Election results will be out on December 8, Thursday. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win big, the Congress next and the Aam Aadmi Party a distant third. Several media outlets have termed the election as a triangular fight. With all exit polls predicting a BJP win, one news graphic is making the rounds stating that the story in Gujarat may be something different from what has been predicted.

The news graphic in circulation predicts big victory for the AAP in Gujarat. The first graphic predicted that AAP would win 49-54 seats in the first phase. The second graphic said that the Congress would in two to four seats and the BJP 35 to 38.