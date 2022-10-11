Fact Check: This is not a BJP leader distributing chicken, liquor in AP

While sharing the video on Facebook several users wrote, 'only BJP can do this.' OneIndia searched on Google for the video and we were led to a similar clip. As per reports, the video is that of a TRS leader who was distributing the chicken and liquor.

The video was in fact shared earlier this month by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the state general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh BJP. While tagging TRS president, K T Rama Rao, Reddy had written, 'so now the TRS leaders are distributing alcohol, chicken to make KCR Gary PM.' He had also asked it was KTR's idea.

We also found a report in the Hindustan Times about the incident. The headline read, TRS leader distributes liquor & chicken to celebrate KCR's bid to go national.

News agency ANI too had reported this incident and said, 'watch: TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributes liquor bottles and chicken to locals ahead of Telangana CM KC Rao launching a national party tomorrow, in Warangal.'

We also found an Indian Express report dated October 4 about the incident. The report was titled Watch: Ahead of KCR's national party launch, TRS leader distributes liquor, chickens.

Hence it becomes clear that the video in circulation of a leader distributing chicken and liquor is that of a TRS leader and not a BJP politician.