Fact Check: This image of huge crowds in Gujarat is not from the AAP roadshow

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to make a difference in the upcoming Gujarat elections. With just two weeks left for polling in the state of Guajrat several claims about the elections rallies are being made.

A picture of a huge crowd thronging a public place is doing the rounds with the claim that was shot at a grand roadshow of the AAP. The user who shared the image also said that this was the roadshow held by AAP Gujarat chief, Gopal Rao. The person who shared the image also goes on to claim that the image clearly shows what the mood of the people of Gujarat is. Many others too have made similar claims on Facebook and Twitter.

OneIndia did a reverse image search of the viral image and the results led us to a Facebook post by West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. This image was shared on July 21 2017.

News reports said that the picture was taken during a TMC rally on Martyrs Day. During the rally, Mamata addressed her supporters and said that her party would firmly stand by any forces united to resist the BJP. She also said that the Trinamool Congress would work closely with the Congress and anti-BJP parties while asking her party workers to counter hate mongering on the social media.

On July 21 1993, when the Left Front government was in power, the Kolkata police had opened fire on a Youth Congress demonstration in which 13 persons were killed. The Trinamool commemorates the event as Martyrs Day.