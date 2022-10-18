Fact Check: This image of a massive gathering is not from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Following this milestone several persons took to the social media and shared images of a massive gathering with the claim that it was from the same rally. The photos were shared with captions such as 'a shot from the Bellary rally during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Historic and unimaginable.'

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi made its way through Karnataka. The Yatra has completed the 1,000 kilometre mark after it entered Ballari district in Karnataka.

Another handle used the same image with the claim that it was from a rally of the Aam Admit Party (AAP) in Gujarat.

OneIndia did a reverse image search of the viral image and it led us to the German website.

The article published on December 9 2019 speaks about the death of Reinhard Bonnke, a German-American evangelist who converted more than 79 million people to Christianity in Africa. While comparing the two images it became clear that these are not from either a Congress or AAP rally.

The report also said that the photo in question showed one of the largest gatherings in Africa during a Bonnke speech. The same image was also shared in an article which speaks about funeral of Bonnke.

Hence it becomes clear that the viral image is not that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka or an AAP rally in Gujarat.