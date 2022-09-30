Fact Check: This BJP worker from Gujarat is not rooting for AAP in the state

The video is being shared with captions such as, 'in Gujarat even BJP supporters believe that this time the AAP is dominating.

OneIndia found that this video was shared on the YouTube channel Gujarat Tak on September 20 2022.

The video was titled, 'people who came to see the roadshow want development. The road show was held by BJP President J P Nadda at Morbi in Gujarat.

However if one watches the entire video the BJP supporter is heard saying that the AAP is dominant and many educated candidates are taking part. However they will not be able to surpass the BJP as they do not have good orators or a big face who can compete with the BJP's candidates.

Nadda as part of his two day visit to the state took part in a road show on September 20 in Morbi along with state BJP president C R Patil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Hence it can be concluded that the video clip of the BJP supporter which has gone viral is incomplete and has been edited.