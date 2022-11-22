Fact Check: The truth behind this spooky flying witch from India

A video has been shared on the social media in which a ghostly object can be seen flying over a vehicle.

New Delhi, Nov 22: Who is not scared of a witch. Waking up in the middle of the night only to see a ghostly figure flying around in the sky is not something that many would hope to see.

"Breaking. Last night in Meerut, a mystery video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. The young man captured the video of a ghost in the mobile camera, The video is being told of the colony built near the cemetery built near Kasampur gate of Meerut," read the lonely translated claim that was posted in Hindi.

One Facebook user claimed that the video of this floating witch was shot near a crematorium in Bihar. Reports in News 18 and Zee News claimed that this video went viral from Kalna, a town in West Bengal. It also said that the the video went viral just days before "Bhoot Chaturdashi" in October. The residents of the area have however denied seeing any such creature. However after the video went viral many are in a state of fear.

OneIndia did a reverse search of the keyframes of the video and found that it was shared in Pakistan. The news of the same was shared with the headline, "Breaking News: Shadows of fear in Karachi's Kidney Mill Park."

We also found a video posted on YouTube by a channel called K21, which is a media outlet in Karachi, Pakistan. According to the video the same was shot by a KMC city warden at midnight who was later down with fever. It was shot from a washroom window near Karachi's Kidney Hill Park.

More searching led us to a video posted on September 24 titled "VFX tutorial. Flying witch caught on camera. Cinema 4d and after effects." This was made by Joseph Njovu, a visual effects artist based in Zambia. He mentions that the video he made for fun has gone viral in Nigeria with people mistaking it for a real incident.

The clip was shot early evening and was later edited using Marvellous Designer which is a 3D software. Hence it is clear that the ghost sighted with the claim that it was a real incident that took place in India is in reality a video by a VFX artist.