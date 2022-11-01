Fact Check: The truth behind the smiling Sun image posted by NASA

The image is what appears to be a jack-o-lantern esque smile on the surface of the Sun and taken by NASA's space based Solar Dynamics Observatory. Say cheese! Today, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space, the space agency said on Twitter.

The question that was asked by many users is what exactly does this mean. Experts however say that the picture of the Sun many not be as happy as it looks. The black patches which can be seen in the ultraviolet light are coronal holes. These holes are the regions from where fast solar wind gushes onto space the experts also say.

The impact can be so high that such solar holes may cause a solar storm which may extend up to the Earth and they release complex stream of solar winds. It is the coincidental positioning of these coronal holes that cause a face like pattern.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory which was launched in 2010 has been out in space and keeping an eye on the activities of the Sun. It is used to study space weather and track the star's flares and outbursts.