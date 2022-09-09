Fact Check: The truth behind Justin Timberlake’s anti-Trump t-shirt


New Delhi, Sep 09: In a recent interview former US President Donald Trump said that everyone wants him to run for President in 2024. He said in the same interview that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing a terrific job as the the PM of India.

In this backdrop an image has gone viral in which singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake is seen wearing a t-shirt that says, 'keep America Trumpless.' The image was also shared with the link from where this t-shirt can be purchased.

OneIndia has found that this is a doctored image. In the original image, Timberlake can be seen wearing a Nike Air t-shirt.

The image can be found in a GQ magazine report with the headline "Justin Timberlake's Chill Gym Style is a Lesson in Layering."

This is not the first time that images of celebrities have been digitally altered to make them wear similar anti-Trump t-shirts. Images of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Brad Pitt, Barack Obama and Chris Evans too have been digitally doctored. All these have however been debunked immediately.

Published On September 9, 2022

Fact Check

Claim

Justin Timberlake seen wearing an anti-Trump shirt

Conclusion

The photo has been doctored and he was originally wearing a Nike Air t-shirt

Rating

False
