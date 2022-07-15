Fact Check: The government of India is not giving free laptops to students in India

A similar claim had gone viral in June this year and August last year. OneIndia checked with multiple sources to check the veracity of this claim.

. .

We learnt that this claim is fake and the government has made no such announcement. Moreover we also checked to see if the government has any exclusive site for students to register to get free laptops and we found none.

In June the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check had put out a message which read, 'a text message with a website link circulating on social media claims that the Government of India is offering free laptops to all students. The circulated link is fake and the government is not running any such scheme.

We would like to advise against clicking such links. They ask for personal details and could be phishing links as well. Many have ended up losing money after registering on such sites. Always check for the veracity and credibility of the information before you proceed to click on such links.

Hence we can conclude that the message in circulation claiming that the government is giving free laptops to students in India is entirely fake.