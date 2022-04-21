Fact check: Solar eclipse 6 months after or on your birthday, a sign of impending bad health?

New Delhi, Apr 21 : According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan 2022 is set to take place on Saturday, 30 April.

Though it won't be visible in India, people in the Pacific Ocean, South and West-South America, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean can witness the celestial event.

Solar eclipse 2022 takes place when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. Sunlight is restricted in some areas partially or fully by the Moon, till the eclipse does not end. This is the reason why the sky goes dark during the peak of the eclipse.

Today, we know exactly why eclipses occur. But ancient cultures had their own spin on these celestial events. Here is one such myth associated with the solar eclipse which have been busted by scientists:

Solar eclipses six months after your birthday, or on your birthday, are a sign of impending bad health?

According to NASA, "This is a common belief among astrologers, and once again is only supported by confirmation bias. There is no physical relationship between a total solar eclipse and your health, any more than there is a relationship between your health and a new moon. Among a random sample of people, you may find such correlations from time to time but they are outnumbered by all the other occasions during which your health was excellent."