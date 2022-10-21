Fact Check: Snake coiling itself around Army sniper is from Indonesia, not India

While some leading media outlets too have shared the video, OneIndia has learnt that the video is from Indonesia and not India. While reverse searching the frames we found the video that was posted on September 18 by Indonesian news outlet Tribun Timur.

The description given says that this was part of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. Several accounts cited a TikTok account as the source for the video. We also found an Instagram and Facebook account in which this incident is spoken about.

The account with the name Luxy Dwi Priyanto on Instagram and Facebook says that he was associated with the Special Forces Corp Command. In most of the posts the person can be seen wearing the military uniform. While we cannot say with certainty the video in circulation is from Indonesia, it is however confirmed that the same is not from Arunachal Pradesh.