Fact Check: Sidhu Moosewala’s interview with Sonam Bajwa was not his last

However OneIndia has learnt that this was not his last interview. The video in circulation is from March 2021 which means it is over a year old. The interview which runs into 42 minutes was from the talk show "Dil Diyan Gallan" hosted by Bajwa. In the interview he speaks about his life, struggles and controversies.

The video appeared on the Zee Punjabi YouTube channel.

. .

In fact this interview was his first one on TV. A further search led us to two more interview with On Air (May 26) and Lok Opinion (May 30). The May 30 interview was posted after his death and the title mentions that it was recorded a day before the tragedy on May 28.

Hence we can conclude that the interview with Sonam Bajwa was not his last, but from last year.