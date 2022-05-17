New Delhi, May 17 : For the past couple of weeks, a message is being circulated on popular messaging platform WhatsApp, saying that in a PM Modi initiative, CHILDLINE India Foundation will collect excess food from doorsteps and help distribute them to needy children.

'As announced By PM Modi-If you have a function/party at your home and when you see lots of food getting wasted, Pls don't hesitate to call 1098 (IN INDIA ONLY) - child help line. They will come and collect the food......"

This claim has been doing the rounds on social media for many years now. Although, the mentioned initiative is noble, it is non-existential and the message is just a hoax like many other doing the rounds.

It is actually a free Tele-helpline launched by CHILDLINE India Foundation(CIF) in 1996 to rescue the street children in distress.

Even, the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB), wrote on Twitter that the 1098 is a childline emergency phone service that provides assistance to children in distress.

. .

Rumours like these may perpetuate a feel-good syndrome among those who share it, but only end up affecting the work of ChildLine India and do not in any way help to address the issue of hunger among children.

So as a responsible citizen you can do your bit and share this clarification too and stop people from being misinformed.

To sum it up, '1098' is not a Helpline to pick up the food leftovers, but a Helpline service for the street children in distress.