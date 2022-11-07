Fact Check: Should Imran Khan learn acting from Sharukh, Aamir and Salman Khan

Last week old images of the former Pakistan prime minister went viral with the claim that they were from the recent incident. Khan was shot at last week during a rally, following which he blamed the establishment. The shooter was arrested immediately and he said that he did not agree with Khan's policies.

New Delhi, Nov 07: With the assassination bid on Imran Khan making international headlines, several claims are going viral on the social media.

Now a viral video shows Imran Khan walking inside a hospital corridor dressed in a blue apron and surrounded by some men in a green uniform said to be doctors of a hospital. The post said, ' here is Imran Khan walking with ease and chatting with doctors.'

While sharing the 11 second clip say that this is Imran Khan walking in the hospital following the recent attempt. Some even mocked him by saying that he was a very good actor.

Imran Khan should get an Oscar award for acting and Sharukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan should learn acting from Imran Khan. How can a man walk after taking four pills when he has a plaster on both legs. The life of a lie are short.

OneIndia has learnt that this video is more than a year old. The YouTube channel, Imran Khan Cancer Appeal uploaded this video on August 12 2021. This makes it clear that the video was uploaded on August 12 2021.

The description of the video says that this was shot at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital, which is in Peshawar. When he visited the hospital, he was the prime minister of Pakistan.

This video was also tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust on August 6 2021. It said that Khan was the chairman of the institute and he inaugurated some operation theatres during the visit.

The images were also tweeted by Imran Khan on his official Twitter handle.

Delighted to visit @SKMCH Peshawar today to inaugurate newly completed operating room suite & intensive care unit (ICU). The opening of these state-of-the-art facilities at the hospital marks completion of final phase in commissioning of SKMCH, Peshawar which had opened in 2015, he wrote while sharing the photos.

We also found a report by Reuters report in The Indian Express which has a photograph sitting on a wheel chair with his right leg bandaged.

Hence one can conclude that the images being shared with the claim that Imran Khan is walking around perfectly in a hospital despite being shot at is old and unconnected with the recent incident.