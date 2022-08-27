Fact Check: SBI message asking customers to update PAN to avoid account closure is fake

The message reads, ' dear customer your SBI YONO Account closed (sic) today. Contact now and update your PAN mumber (sic). Details in the link, the message says while sharing the link.

New Delhi, Aug 27: A message is doing the rounds in the name of the State Bank of India asking customers to update their PAN number.

If one looks at the language, it is clear that it is not an official message from the State Bank of India. Dear customer your SBI YONO Account closed today is wrong English. In the next part of the message the word PAN number has been written as PAN Mumber.

Moreover PIB Fact Check has also debunked this claim as fake. A fake message issued in the name of the SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you get any such message report it to report.phishing@sbi.co.in or call 1930.