However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that this message is fake. Further, the tweet categorically stated that 'Government of India is not associated with this text message'.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre has launched country's biggest ever Quiz Contest 'Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz' which aims to sensitise the participants about the various government schemes and initiatives. Citizens, by participating can win Rs 2,000 and not upto ₹20 lakh.

The government has been working to ensure basic necessities to all citizens of the country through various programmes and schemes for the holistic welfare of all citizens, especially the poor and marginalised sections of society.

To sum it up, Government has nothing to do with this, it is a fraudulent message.