Fact Check: Rishi Sunak never said India needs a PM like Manmohan Singh

Oneindia has learnt that the graphic was altered to make the viral image. The original graphic speaks about a spat between the BJP and Congress over Sunak's appointment.

The Congress had said that it was time for India to get a PM from the minority community. The BJP responded by saying that India already had a leader from the minority community ie Manmohan Singh.

Hence it is clear that the graphic made by the Hindi daily was altered. The fact is Rishi Sunak never said that India needs a PM like Manmohan Singh to steer the country in the right direction and improve the economy.