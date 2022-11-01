Fact Check: Rishi Sunak has not converted No. 10 into an Asian wedding venue

"Rishi Sunak's turned 10 Downing Street into an Asian wedding venue," UB1UB2 Southall said in a tweet. In the video several people dressed in traditional Indian attire can be seen arriving at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British PM.

New Delhi, Nov 01: Has British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak converted 10 Downing Street into a wedding venue? A video has gone viral with the claim that Sunak has converted 10 Downing Street into an Asian Wedding Venue.

OneIndia has learnt that this video is not that of some Asian wedding. This is from the Diwali celebrations hosted by Sunak at 10 Downing and has no connection with any wedding. We found a video posted by Daily Mail on its YouTube channel about the event.

After Sunak took over as PM, several jokes and memes making fun of Indian tradition and heritage have gone viral on the social media. People have made fun of Indian cultural practices such as removing of footwear before entering a house, just to name a few.

Sunak recently succeeded Liz Truss to become PM of Britain. Truss stepped down after many policy shifts and disagreements within her own party. Truss stepped down on October 20 2022 after completing a brief 45 day stint in office.

Sunak is the first PM of UK and the first person of colour to hold that position. Apart from this he is the first Hindu and first person of Indian heritage to hold the post.