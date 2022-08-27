Fact Check: Rescue operation in Andhra falsely shared as one from Madhya Pradesh

In the Sheopur district over 100 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force. Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced compensation for the people affected by the floods.

New Delhi, Aug 27: Excessive rainfall in Madhya Pradesh have led to widespread floods which in turn has destroyed property and displaced scores of people. Due to excessive flooding roads, bridges and fields have been submerged.

Amidst this a video has gone viral claiming that the scenes from a rescue operation in Sheopur. A helicopter can be seen flying over muddy water and a rescue operation takes place. In the video the people can be seen stranded on top of a bulldozer in the middle of strong currents.

OneIndia investigated the video and found that this is not from Madhya Pradesh. We were led to a Facebook which made it clear that the same was not from Sheopur. The video was shared with the caption, "Anantpur: Air Force's rescue operation amid heavy floods in Andhra Pradesh. The video was also shared on YouTube.

This took place in November 2021. An Indian Air Force helicopter from Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka rescued ten people stranded in the middle of the Chitravathi river. The people were standing on top of an earthmover near the Veldurthy village in the Chennekothapalli Mandal of the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The report can be read here and here.

The Indian Air Force also took to its Twitter handle to share images of the rescue operation.

While going through all the videos, reports and photographs it became clear that the viral video being shared now is not from Madhya Pradesh but from Andhra Pradesh.