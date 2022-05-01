Fact check: Received SMS that ‘Your SBI account has been blocked’?


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, May 01: Since the last few days, a lot of people have been receiving a text message on their phones saying "Dear A/c Holder Your SBI Bank Documents has expired A/c will be Blocked. Update Your Document Now" to people.

This message is followed by a link, where the account holder is supposed to upload their documents.

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

.
.

In a tweet, PIB said, "A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck. Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in"

Hence, if you have received such a mail or text message on your mobile phone, you are advised not to ignore this as if you fail to complete the KYC, your account may be blocked.

Published On May 1, 2022

Fact Check

Claim

Your SBI account has been blocked

Conclusion

This viral post is fake.

Rating

False
Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

More FAKE NEWS BUSTER  News arrow_forward

Read more about: fake news buster sbi
Read more...