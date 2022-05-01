Fact check: Received SMS that ‘Your SBI account has been blocked’?

New Delhi, May 01 : Since the last few days, a lot of people have been receiving a text message on their phones saying "Dear A/c Holder Your SBI Bank Documents has expired A/c will be Blocked. Update Your Document Now" to people.

This message is followed by a link, where the account holder is supposed to upload their documents.

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

In a tweet, PIB said, "A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck. Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in"

Hence, if you have received such a mail or text message on your mobile phone, you are advised not to