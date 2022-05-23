Fact Check: Received RBI e-mail offering Rs 4.75 crores? Know the truth

Tweeting via its fact-checking handle @PIBFactCheck, PIB said, An e-mail allegedly sent by RBI is requesting for recipient's personal details to offer Rs. 4 crores 75 lakhs. This e-mail is Fake. RBI does not send emails asking for personal information."

The Reserve Bank of India has today reiterated that it never contacts the public via unsolicited phone calls or emails asking for money or any other type of personal information.

The Reserve Bank does not maintain/give money/foreign currency or any other type of funds to individual or opens accounts for/in the name of individuals.

The Reserve Bank has urged the public to remain alert and not to fall prey to frauds or scams perpetrated by individuals who impersonate to be employees of the Reserve Bank of India.

RBI Cautions

RBI does not hold any accounts for individuals.

Beware of impersonated names of RBI officials

Nobody from RBI calls up people about lottery winnings/funds received from abroad

RBI does not send any emails intimating award of lottery funds, etc.

RBI does not send any sms or letter or email to communicate fictitious offers of lottery winnings or funds received from abroad.

The only official and genuine website of the Reserve Bank of India is (www.rbi.org.in) and the public may be careful and not get misled by fake websites with similar addresses beginning with 'Reserve Bank', 'RBI', etc., along with fake logos.

Inform local police or cyber crime authority about such frauds.

The Reserve Bank of India has, on several occasions in the past, cautioned the members of public not to fall prey to fictitious offers / lottery winnings / remittance of cheap funds in foreign currency from abroad by so-called foreign entities/ individuals or to Indian residents acting as representatives of such entities/individuals.