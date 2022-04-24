Fact Check: Received an SMS that you can now install 4G/5G towers in the house?

New Delhi, Apr 24 : Recently, people have been receiving a text message in which it is claimed that you can now install 4G/5G tower in your house, plot or at spare space since the government has approved it.

If you have received any emails/SMS that you can install government approved 4G/5G tower in your house, plot or spare space? If yes, then let us tell you that this message is completely fake and false.

Explaining the mobile tower installation fraud, the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, and clarified that no such announcement has been made by the Government of India.

So, never reply to any such fake email or SMS. So if you also get this message through WhatsApp or MSS, then do not believe it at all. Along with this, do not forward it to any other person. And make people aware about such fake messages.