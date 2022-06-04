Fact check: Received a fund release order by RBI asking for a deposit of Rs 34,500? Check the truth behind it

However, it is important to note that this is a fraud message and RBI has not made any such claims and the fraudsters have impersonated the government's organisation to dupe people of money. Fraudsters impersonate Government organisations to dupe people of money.

In a tweet made by PIB's fact-checking handle @PIBFactCheck, the agency said,''A "Fund Release Order" purportedly issued by the Reserve Bank of India is asking for a deposit of Rs 34,500 in lieu of releasing the beneficiary's fund from #PIBFactCheck This e-mail is #Fake. @RBI does not send emails asking for personal information".''

If further said that the central bank does not send any email intimating award of lottery funds.