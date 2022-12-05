Fact Check: Rawal did not apologise on the streets for his consumption of fish remark

Some others who shared this video said that this video is from Gujarat and it shows how the locals pressed Rawal on unemployment and inflation. This resulted in Rawal abandoning the campaign in the state. Paresh Rawal was forced to leave from campaigning by locals. They were angry against BJP for the heavy price rise and unemployment, one user claimed.

OneIndia has learnt that this clip is over 5 years old. While searching online we came across a report of December 2 which said that he had apologised for his comment on Bengalis. He said that his remarks were about illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya and he did not mean to hurt Bengali sentiments.

We also found a November 30 2017 video on YouTube with the caption stating that Rawal tendered an unconditional apology to the Rajput community.

I apologise unconditionally to all the members of Rajput community. I don't know why I spoke those words. I never intended to hurt sentiments of any community Paresh Rawal had said in 2017 for this alleged statement comparing the royals and music with monkeys.

Hence it can be concluded that the viral video showing Rawal apologising is five years old and not linked to his comments on consumption of fish.