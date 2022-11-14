Fact Check: Rahul Gandhi makes ‘bogus’ claim on Railways being privatised

Rahul Gandhi shared a video and wrote, 'Railways connect India-providing services to 2.5 crore passengers daily and employment to 12 lakh people. Pradhanmantri ji, railway is the property of the country. Do not privatise it. Strengthen it. Don't sell it,' he wrote.

New Delhi, Nov 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and claimed that 151 trains of the Indian Railways had been privatised.

In an accompanying video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen in Telangana during his Bharat Jodo Yatra interacting with some people. Some of them part of the Railway Union submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi against the privatisation of the Railways.

Rahul asks which part of the Railways are being privatised. Railway stations, workshops, medical hospitals and Railway establishments are being privatised the members tell the Congress leader.

When are they planning to do it, Rahul asks while adding whether it was being done slowly. To this the members respond, 'yes sir.' Who are they giving it to he asks while adding whether they were big or small companies. Big companies sir was the answer he got. They also said that private trains are already being used in India, they said.

The government has however fact-checked this claim and said that this information's false.

Tweeting in Hindi, PIB Fact Check said, 'a weet is falsely claiming that 151 trains, railway property, stations and hospitals of Indian Railways have been privatised. These claims are completely bogus and Railways is not privatising any of its assets, PIB Fact Check said.