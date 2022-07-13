Fact Check: Post claiming Sambit Patra mocked LPG price hike is absolutely fake

OneIndia first looked for comments made by Patra recently and we found none. While Patra's screen grab in the viral tweet is from a press conference, it has nothing to do with the hike in prices. Moreover Patra's comments are usually widely spoken about and reported and had he made such a remark it would have been carried in all news outlets.

While conducting a reverse image search, we found a report in Amar Ujala from February 21 2020.

Patra was addressing a press conference at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi where he made comments on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan and Amulya Leona, a student activist who shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" at a rally in Bengaluru.

What we also found that the viral post has been doctored with some shoddy text. Additionally the person who doctored this post also refers to the spokesperson as Sandeep Patra.

Hence we can conclude that the viral post about Patra doing the rounds that he made a comment on the gas price hike is fake.