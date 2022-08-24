Fact Check: PM Modi’s speech clipped out of context to make it seem he is instigating people

Now this video of the PM speaking has been shared with a sarcastic caption that called the PM out for indulging in caste politics. The users also accused him of provoking people against the upper caste groups.

OneIndia has learnt that this clip was cut out of context. In the original speech the PM was talking about Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. We also found the original clip uploaded on YouTube on March 21 2106.

The PM delivered the speech at the event to lay the foundation stone for Dr. B R Ambedkar National Memorial in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. The original speech is over 45 minutes long and the viral clip was cut at the 36 minute mark.

As soon as the viral portion ends, the PM said that it is normal for common people to think like this. But for a person like Baba Saheb Ambedkar, it was not like that. When he had power in his hand, he had a pen in his hand to draft the Constitution. You will not find a single instance in his entire debates in Parliament or speeches where he had used any word or sentence to hurt others or he was even vengeful.

Hence it is clear that the viral clip being shared with the claim that the PM was provoking people was cut out of context.