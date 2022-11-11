Fact Check: PM Modi did not take pleasure in peoples’ suffering post demonetisation

While sharing the video which is 39 seconds long, one person wrote on Twitter, 'the cruellest example of sadistic pleasure. He is laughing when someone is suffering.

OneIndia investigated the claim and found that the viral video has been heavily edited. It has been joined in such a way that the context itself has changed.

The viral video is a news clip posted by ABP with the titled, "PM Modi in Japan LIVE.' The PM had visited Japan after the decision on demonetisation was made. He was in Japan on November 12 2016 for the annual Summit meeting where he met with the Indian community and addressed a gathering.

We also found the same clip uploaded by ABP News on YouTube. The 21 minute video was titled FULL SPEECH: Similar scheme could be launched after December 30: PM Modi warns black money holders.

The second part of the video was edited. In the unedited version, the PM is heard saying in Hindi that someone has no money for his daughter's marriage and some have no money for their mother's treatment. Despite having so many problems, people have welcomed the move on demonetisation. I salute them. For the betterment of the country, they are coming forward just like Japan did in 2011.

The same video was also posted on the official channel of the PMO on November 12 2016 with the caption, "PM Narendra Modi's Speech:Interaction with the Indian Community in Japan.

Hence it is clear that the viral video being shared with the claim that PM Modi took sadistic pleasure in demonetisation is edited. The original video is from his speech in November 2016 which was made in Japan.