Fact Check: PM Modi did not ignore President Kovind while he greeted him

The video was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta. The video shows PM Modi looking at the cameras while Kovind greeted him.

New Delhi, July 25: A video claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind went viral on the social media.

This claim is however false and the PM did greet Kovind at his farewell event. On July 23, 2022, a farewell event was organised in Parliament to commemorate the end of President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure. A short clip from the event is being shared with misleading claims, said fact checkers.

"Aisa apmaan, very sorry sir. Yeh log aise hi hain. Aapka karyalaya khatam, ab aapki taraf dekhenge bhi nhi (Such an insult Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you)," Singh said while attaching the cropped video.

Twitter too flagged the video and said 'stay informed. This media is presented out of context. Shame on @SanjayAzadSln for sharing cropped video to insult outgoing President. PM had greeted Ram Nath Kovind ji. AAP edited that part and starts video after he crossed Modiji, a user on Twitter said while pointing out that the video shared by Singh was cropped and used out of context.

. .

The BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya too called out the video and said, 'fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again.'

"Sanjay Singh tweeted today in which he said that the outgoing president was insulted. There could not be anything more unfortunate than this. He posted an edited clip and levels allegations against the Prime Minister at such an event on which there should not be any politics. The edited clip was shared.

The Prime Minister had greeted President Kovind which could be seen in the full video. There are pictures in the public domain showing PM Modi greeting the President. Still, such an allegation was levelled. What was the intention," news agency ANI quoted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla as saying.