Fact Check: PM Modi did not criticise his own governance as Gujarat CM

OneIndia found that in his speech the PM actually blamed previous governments. He also explained how the BJP regime in the state had developed the coastline.

The shortening of the speech by NDTV for brevity led to this confusion. NDTV however deleted the tweet and issued a revised one after the same had gone viral and caused confusion.

"Gujarat has the longest coastline in the country, but no attention was paid to its development for decades after India gained independence. As a result, the coastline created challenges for the people living along it," the NDTV report said.

"We have developed many ports and modernised several others. Today, there are three LNG terminals and a petro-chemical hub on the Gujarat coast. Apart from playing a crucial role in the export and import sector, Gujarat's coastline has created employment opportunities for lakhs of youths,"the PM also said according to the report.

The full speech is also on the YouTube channel with the title, "PM Modi's speech at the launch of development projects in Bhavnagar, Gujarat." In the speech the PM spoke about the past and how his administration took steps to development the coastline of Gujarat.

Hence it is clear that PM Modi did not criticise the governance during his tenure as Gujarat CM while speaking about the coastline and its developments.