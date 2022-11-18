Fact Check: PM Modi being excluded from emergency meeting in Bali is a blatant lie

There was a lot of attention around India as well during the Summit and the declaration echoed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about the Ukraine conflict. This is not the time for war, the PM had said.

New Delhi, Nov 18: During the just concluded G20 Summit, US President Joe Biden called for an emergency meeting of the leaders of NATO nations after a missile strike was reported in Poland.Initial reports said that it was Russia which fired the missile, but later on it was proven that the missile was fired by Ukraine.

One Ashok Swain who is a Professor of Peace and Conflict Research posted a picture of the emergency meeting and said Biden called an emergency meeting at #G20 - India's so-called Vishwaguru Modi is missing!

Those who are saying it was a NATO-G7 meeting should ask why G7 was called to meet when the matter is military in nature? If to include Japan, why not India? Moreover, many members of NATO were not there; how was it a NATO meeting when NATO decisions need to be unanimous, he also wrote. Incidentally despite being called out for misinformation at the time of writing the copy Swain has still not taken down the tweet.

Calling Swain out, Micheal Kugelman, the South Asia Institute Director of The Wilson Center said, 'that's because it was an emergency meeting for G7 and NATO members.'

The G7 countries are also top US military allies. Japan was included in the meeting because it's a G7 country and a US treaty ally (India is neither). Not all NATO members were there because some NATO members aren't in G20 and hence they didn't have representatives in Bali, Kugelman also wrote.

Swain then wrote, 'finding ways to keep some away.' To this Kugelman wrote, I highly doubt that.The meeting focused on an urgent security matter in a NATO country, so it's natural to convene NATO partners and America's other top treaty allies.

Following the emergency meeting that took place on November 15, a joint statement by the leaders of Canada, the European Commission, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States read, " we discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation. We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds." The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to "hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war."

PM Modi was not part of this meeting because India is not part of either the NATO or G7. While the NATO has thirty members, the G7 is a grouping comprising, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Japan, Canada, the U.S., and the European Union. This is why Japan which is not part of the NATOP was present at meeting.

This makes it amply clear that claim by Swain is fake and PM Modi was not excluded from the meeting.