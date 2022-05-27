Fact check: Pesticides in Moderna Covid-19 vaccine?

"10 of 60 vials contained insecticides or more specifically moderate concentrations of cypermethrin and resmethrin, synthetic pesticides found commonly in products like Ortho Home Defense. Although neurotoxicity via ingestion by humans is toxic but 'generally weak', sufficient quantities or potent concentrations of these products can affect the nervous system in humans," a source told Real Raw News.

How true is the claim?

First of all, Real Raw News is a website that carries satire and parody pieces. Snopes fact check has also clarified that there is no truth in the report and military officials have confirmed the same to the fact-checking website.

. .

The satire story was spread as real news by anti-vaccine folks and it went viral on social media sites. The vaccine does not contain the pesticides mentioned in the controversial story.

"The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and SPIKEVAX (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) contain the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol

[PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium

acetate trihydrate, and sucrose," as per US Food & Drug.

Hence, people should not worry about taking the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as it is safe to take.

It has to be noted that a similar rumour claiming that Pfizer Vice President Rady Johnson was arrested on charges of fraud was doing rounds a few weeks ago.

Many shared the news published in Vancouver Times even as fact-checkers have debunked the report. Well, the fact was that it was a satirical piece which was misread by many.