Fact Check: Pakistan spreads misinformation on Indian soldiers chanting ‘Khalistan Zinabad’

It is claimed that the soldiers chanted the slogan during the visit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the Line of Control along Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Those circulating the video said that the soldiers made a demand for a separate Khalistan state during the Defence Minister's visit and as a result of this, the 12 jawans are facing court marital proceedings by the Indian Army.

New Delhi, Dec 26: A video has gone viral with the claim that 12 Indian soldiers were facing a court-martial for chanting, 'Khalistan Zindabad.'

OneIndia has learnt that this is an edited clip. This clip has been edited by some Pakistani handles which have very often in the past done such things.

If one looks at the actual video, the jawans are chasing, "Bole so nihal... sat sri akal" and "Waheguruji ka khalsa...Waheguruji ki fateh. The video was shot when Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh visited Kupwara on July 18 2020. When the soldiers chanted the slogan, Rajnath Singh joins in and shouts, 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

Singh too had posted several pictures from his visit in July 2020. "Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu-Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers deployed there. We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation," Rajnath Singh said on Twitter while sharing several images from his visit.

Hence it becomes clear that the video suggesting that the Indian Army jawans had chanted 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans when Rajnath Singh had visited Kupwara is face. This is the handiwork of the Pakistan handles who very often create such fake videos in a bid to defame the Indian soldiers protecting the nation.