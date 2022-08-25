Fact Check: Order claiming additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective July 1 is fake

The letter attributed to the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure says that the President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34 per cent to 38 per cent of the Basic Pay with effect from July 1 2022.

New Delhi, Aug 25: An order is in circulation with the claim that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) will be effective from July 1 2022.

The term Basic Pay in the revised pay structure means that the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the Pay Matrix of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations accepted by the government, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc, the order also reads.

The government has clarified that it has not issued any such order. The PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and debunked the letter in circulation and said that the Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order.

. .

Recently the government clarified that it has no plans of setting up the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament that no such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of the eighth Pay Commission for central government employees.

He was addressing a question on whether the government proposed to ensure a timely constitution of an Eighth Pay Commission for the Central Government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1 2026.

"In order to compensate central government employees for the erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, the dearness allowances (DA) are paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every six months on the basis of the rate of inflation as per All India Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers released by Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour & Employment," the minister said in a written reply.