Fact Check: Old video shared as recent one of clashes between India-China in Tawang

The video shows Indian Army personnel beating the intruding Chinese PLA forces. Many others too on the social media shared the video claiming that it was from the December 9 incident that took place in Tawang.

New Delhi, Dec 14: Following the clash between the armies of India and China in Arunachal Pradesh, the social media is flooded with videos claiming it is from the incident.

While netizens claimed that the undated video is from the recent skirmishes between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector, the clip in reality is from another clash along the border.

Journalist Shiv Aroor took to Twitter and clarified that the video is from another incident. While it is not clear where the video is from, but it is clearly not from the December 9 incident. Do not remember seeing it before though, he also said.

Responding to the tweet, Major Amit Bansal (retd) a geo-strategic expert said that it was an old video as the area around the Yangtze where the recent clash took place, remains covered in snow at this time of the year.

Even journalist Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted that the video is an old one. He said that the video is from a similar area post the Galwan clash. "On an average, there are 7-8 aggressive transgressions by the Chinese PLA in Tawang every year between May and October. Ongoing since last four decades. Indian troops were less in strength earlier as compared to PLA. Alert Indian troops are now equal to PLA since last few years," Kaul said in a subsequent tweet.

Clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese armies on December 9 in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement by the Ministry Defence said.

Around 200 Chinese soldiers were involved in the attack and they came heavily prepared with spiked clubs, taser guns and sticks. They were challenged by roughly 50 Indian soldiers who stopped their advances in a location.