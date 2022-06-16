Fact Check: Old video of Nupur Sharma shared as her response to ongoing Prophet row

The video shows Sharma and some people shouting, 'how is the Josh.' This is followed by "High Sir." They also chant Jai Hind several times.

New Delhi, Jun 16: Amidst the row over the comments on Prophet Mohammad made by now suspended BJP leader, Nupur Sharma, a video has surfaced with the claim that she continues to remain defiant even though she is facing opposition.

Those sharing the video captioned it, 'this is what you call rub salt into wounds. We are proud of the lioness Nupur Sharma. They also called her a queen after offending 1 billion.

OneIndia learnt that this claim is misleading. This is a video from 2019 posted by Nupur Sharma on her Twitter profile following the Surgical Strikes that the Indian Armed Forces carried out after the Uri attack. The tweet was shared on her account on January 26 2019.

"Celebrating Republic Day and URI - The Surgical Strike with old college friends," she captioned the video while also tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Vicky Kaushal.

The film Uri: The Surgical Strike directed by Aditya Dhar was released in January 2019. The film star cast apart from Kaushal also included Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam. The plot of the movie revolves round the death of 19 soldiers in a terror strike at the Army headquarters in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. This attack was followed by a dare devil operation by the Indian Army who carried out a surgical strike.

This makes it clear that the video currently in circulation has no link to the ongoing Nupur Sharma row. The video was from January 26 2019.