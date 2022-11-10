Fact Check: Old video of Nepal earthquake shared as recent one

Now a CCTV footage of a busy junction being rocked by the earthquake has gone viral on the social media. In the footage one can see a structure in the middle of the junction collapsing because of the tremors as a result of which traffic comes to a grinding halt. The video is being shared from the claim that it is from the recent earthquake of November 9.

OneIndia has learnt that this video is not a recent one. After conducting a reverse search of the screenshots from the viral video, we were led to a YouTube channel which had shared the same video in 2015.

We also found a report with the same video.

This suggests that the video is from April 25 2015. In the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that took place in Nepal in 2015 nearly 9,000 people were killed and several thousands injured. The earthquake also left a trail of destruction and destroyed many areas in Kathmandu and nearby. That year the earthquake was also felt in parts of Bhutan, Tibet and Bangladesh. The reports said that the video was taken at the Tripureshwor Chown and the statue that was destroyed was that of the late king Tribhuvan Shah.

The November 9 earthquake took place at 2.12 am Nepal time. However the viral video is from the daytime. The epicentre of the earthquake that took place on November 9 was the Doti district which is 430 kilometres west of Kathmandu.

Hence it is clear that the video being shared with the claim that it is from the November 9 earthquake is misleading. The viral video is seven years old.