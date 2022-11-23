Fact Check: Old video of Imam praying during earthquake shared as recent one

Now a video has gone viral with the claim that the man dressed in white is praying inside a Mosque amidst heavy tremors. As soon as the tremors started many people ran away, the post also claimed.

New Delhi, Nov 23: At least 160 people died following a devastating earthquake in the West Java province of Indonesia on November 11. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6 according to the United States Geological Survey.

However the man dressed in white continued to pray, holding the walls for support. The video was shared by many on Twitter with captions that read, 'earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Indonesia, 56 died and 700 injured so far. worshipers continued to pray Salah. SubhanAllah. May Allah bless them and have mercy on them."

OneIndia has found that the video is four years old. We found a video in the BBC. The video was titled Indonesia earthquake: Imam prays on as tremor rocks Bali Mosque.

As per the report the Imam is Arafat and the video was from the Musholla As-Syuhada. Mosque in Bali, Indonesia. A spokesman for the Musholla As-Syuhada mosque told BBC News Indonesian that worshippers heard sounds from the ceiling and the roof like it was going to fall, so we ran". But the imam, named Arafat, stayed as he believed his life was only for God to take" and so the mosque was "the best place to take shelter.

We also found a report in the Outlook with the headline, 'Video: Indonesian Man continues leading prayer as earthquake hits.

Hence it is clear that the viral post with the claim that the Imam continued to pray during the recent earthquake in Indonesia has been shared with a false and misleading claim.