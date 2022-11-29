Fact Check: Old video from US falsely shared as recent from Imran Khan rally in Pakistan

Now many have shared a bird's eye view of a crowded road with the claim that this video was from the rally that Khan addressed. EXCLUSIVE - Live scenes in and around Murree Road, Rawalpindi, for the Haqeeqi Azaadi March, one user wrote.

New Delhi, Nov 29: Former Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan attended his first rally on November 26 after an assassination bid was made on him earlier this month. The Pindi Salsa in Rawalpindi, Pakistan witnessed Khan's fans screaming in support of him.

The same was shared by former minister for interior of Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. He however did not share the video with any context.

While reversing the keyframes in the clip, OneIndia found that the clip is from Los Angeles and not Pakistan. On November 24 2017, The Indian Express reported that the traffic video had gone viral during the Thanksgiving celebrations held that year. We also found similar reports in The Independent and The Telegraph.

The videos shows the traffic jam on the Los Angeles 405 Freeway. One November 22 ABC News shared the video on its YouTube channel with the description, "Aerial footage shows incredible bumper-to-bumper traffic in Los Angeles as Americans travel for Thanksgiving."

Hence we could conclude that the viral video being shared as the one from an Imran Khan rally in Pakistan is actually from Los Angeles. Moreover it is not a recent one as being claimed, but was shot in 2017.