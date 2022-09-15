Fact Check: Old video from Poland showing train of lights shared as one from UP

While such incidents have taken place in many places, a video of a train of lights in the night sky has gone viral with the claim that it is from Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Many people saw these bright lights at around 7.30 pm and people in Farrukhabad quickly captured it using their mobile phones, the message read while sharing these images

OneIndia has learnt that this video is from Poland. Using reverse search we found a video uploaded on a YouTune channel named Night Sky. The same was uploaded on January 11 2021 with the headline, Starlink satellites train #Shorts.

The description of the video read, " Starlink satellites train seen from Poland. Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX in order to provide satellite Internet access."

The same channel also shared a longer version of the video on August 11 2020 with the headline, "Starlink satellites over Poland. Starlink Train."

Hence it becomes clear that the video which is being passed off saying it is from Uttar Pradesh is from Poland.