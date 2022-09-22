Fact Check: Now Akhilesh Yadav spreads lies about Cheetahs brought to India

The same video was shared by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who took a dig at the government.

Everyone was waiting for the roar... but it turned out to be the cat's aunt's family, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

OneIndia has learnt that this Cheetah is one not one of those brought from Namibia. It is from a wildlife sanctuary in Minnesota in the United States. While reverse searching the keyframes of the video we were led to a YouTube channel Wildcat Sanctuary. The video was uploaded with the title, "Kitu and Lavani's Special Relationship." We got an up close look of Cheetahs Kitu and Lavani's special relationship, the description of the video read.

This clearly confirms that the video of this Cheetah is from the United States. Those sharing it have also shortened the length as a result of which the second Cheetah is not shown. Hence we can conclude that the video is not of the Cheetah that was brought into India on September 17.