Fact Check: No a Cheetah did not attack this cyclist near the Rishikesh-Dehradun Road

Now a video has been shared showing a tiger attacking a cyclist. In the video a man can be cycling on a road which has woods on both sides. Suddenly a wild animal jumps from inside the woods and attacks the man. He loses balance and falls down. The wild animal retreats, but the scared man picks up his bike and cycles back in the opposite direction.

New Delhi, Sep 22: Ever since the Cheetah's were imported from Namibia and released into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, there has been a lot of news around it.

The video is being shared on the social media with the claim that it is from the Rishikesh-Dehradun road. Another person shared the video with the claim that this is the first attack by PM Modi's Cheetah.

OneIndia has learnt that both these claims are false. We reverse searched the frames in the video and came across a post by Indian Forest Service Officer, Praveen Keswan. Shared on July 15 this year, the officer wrote, 'that cyclist not able to believe on his luck.'

He stated in a series of tweets, Leopards are very adaptable species. They live in farmlands, sugarcane crops, tea gardens and even in cities. On hills and in forests. Sometime the interactions are safe but many a times conflicts also arise. Imagine the chances of a cyclist being hit by leopard on road.

In another tweet he said that the incident was captured in January in a camera installed by authorities at Kaziranga.Leopard was trying to cross the highway. Both were lucky.

We also came across a Money Control dated July 16 with the headline Watch: Leopard runs out of forest, attacks cyclist in Kaziranga. Then...The report also cited Keswan's tweet.

Hence it becomes clear that the video being shared with the claim that the cyclist was attack was by a Tiger or Cheetah is fake. Also one must note that the Cheetah's which were brought to India are currently living in a controlled environment in Madhya Pradesh and not near the Rishikesh-Dehradun road.