When verified, we found that the viral image is morphed. Qatar Airways has not shared any such tweet and fraudsters are taking advantage of the international outcry over the now-suspended BJP leader's comment on Prophet Muhammad.

When we have a close look at the image, it was also found that the text shared in the image also appears to be uneven than the hashtag accompanying it.

So, we can come to the conclusion that a morphed picture of a tweet is being circulated claiming it is Qatar Airways response to India's Twitter trends calling for a boycott of Qatar products.

Boycott Qatar Airways started trending after a call given by an Indian Twitter user. A Twitter user called Vashudev blamed Qatar for giving refuge to MF Hussain, the artist who made nude paintings of Hindu deities.