Fact Check: Morphed image of PM Modi posing with lens cap of camera shared by Congress, TMC

The image was shared by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Virendra Chaudhary, the official Daman and Diu Sevadhal account, Congress national secretary Ishita Sedha among others.

New Delhi, Sep 19: A photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using a camera with the lens cap on has gone viral. Many Twitter handles have shared the video stating that the PM had posed with a camera with the lens cap during an event when he released the Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The Trinamool Congress' Jawahar Sircar too shared the image before deleting the tweet. "Keeping the lid on all statistics is one thing, but keeping the cover on the camera lens is sheer far-sightedness," he said in a tweet while sharing the image.

If one looks at the original image it is clear that the PM was using the camera correctly. There is no lens cap on the camera in the original image which itself indicates that the PM was using the camera correctly.

Further if one notices the viral image the camera that the PM is holding Nikon while the lens cap is Canon. This further is proof that the image that is being shared by the Congress and the TMC leaders is fake.

"TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of Nikon camera with canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. @MamataOfficial.. hire someone better who can at least have common sense," read a tweet by Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.